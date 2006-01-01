Yes, that’s right, the official website of the award-winning and best-selling author from southwest Ohio whose books include The Red Letter Life and The Bone Box. In addition to his award-winning radio commentary and article-writing (in such publications as Family Circle, Discipleship Journal, and Poets & Writers), he is a frequent speaker at churches, retreats, and conferences around the world.
THE BARD AND THE BIBLE
Bob Hostetler's latest book, The Bard and the Bible pairs 365 short passages from each of the two greatest works of English literature ever created--and they were compiled not only in the same period but also in the same city! No wonder they possess striking similarities and revealing contrasts! The Bard and the Bible offers daily readings based on verses from the King James Version of the Bible and lines from Shakespeare's plays and sonnets. The poetry of the Bard and the power of God's Word will enrich your understanding and appreciation of both, and provide new ways to encounter and respond to God. This devotional provides a year of daily readings that yield intellectual stimulation and spiritual inspiration as they engage your mind and change your life. Available NOW in quality bookstores everywhere or from Barnes and Noble, Amazon, or CBD.
Read more about The Bard and the Bible (including a free sample) here. Follow The Bard and the Bible on Twitter here.
NEW GROUP STUDIES ADDED
People have been begging (no, seriously, they really have) for group studies to accompany Bob's books. NOW, thanks to this site, downloadable studies to accompany four of Bob's books are available for use with your small group, Sunday school class, or Bible study.
JUST ADDED are eighteen group study sessions related to Bob's book, The Red Letter Prayer Life (buy via CBD, Barnes and Noble, or Amazon), in PDF form here.
Seventeen studies related to Bob's book, The Red Letter Life (buy via Barnes and Noble, CBD, or Amazon), are available in PDF form here.
Bob Hostetler's book, Falling in Love with God (buy via Barnes and Noble or Amazon), based on the Bible book of Hosea, is available online and in the finest bookstores everywhere. And twelve studies can be downloaded here.
Also, back by popular demand: fifteen easy-to-use, impactful group studies on Bob's book, American Idols (The Worship of the American Dream). American Idols details the most common--and dangerous--modern idols that could be hindering your prayers, impeding your spiritual growth, and limiting God's blessing on and through your life. It is not only perfect for your private reading and study, but a helpful resource for groups who want to spotlight and overcome the idols that infect their lives, their families, and even their churches. Link to the fifteen free American Idols studies here.
"31 WAYS TO PRAY FOR YOUR KIDS" APP
Bob's article "31 Ways to Pray for Your Kids" has been used by parents, grandparents, teachers, pastors, and others around the world to pray purposefully and Biblically for those they love. It has been translated into such languages as Korean, Spanish, and Swahili. It was adapted into a prayer card (see here) that many people have kept in their Bibles or purses and worn out in praying for their children, grandchildren, students, nephews, nieces--and even themselves.
That prayer aid is now available as "31 Ways to Pray for Your Kids," an iPhone/iPad app. It gives you a short Bible-based prayer every day and allows you to set a daily reminder for your iPhone or iPad.
One reviewer says, "This app is simple and easy to use. Set the time you want to pray for your children - it reminds you with a daily prayer, scripture to support it and beautiful graphics! A must have!"
Go to the app store on iTunes and download it now. Tell your friends about it. Let your MOPS group know. Share the news with the parents at church or school. Help spread the word. Get praying and watch God do great things in the kids you care about.
READ FOR FREE
The rabbis in the temple. The wedding guest at Cana. The mother of Judas. We know them only as nameless characters in the crowded days of Jesus' life. Some are mentioned in the Bible. The existence or presence of others, while never mentioned, may be inferred.
Bob Hostetler's Jordan River Anthology gives voice to those people, and imagines what it might have been like to have crossed paths with Jesus of Nazareth as they did. The ninety-three poems in the collection offer fresh--sometimes arresting--perspectives on the Gospels...and on their central character.